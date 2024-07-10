Six sentenced to 20 years in jail in different POCSO cases after speedy trial in Gujarat: Govt

Ahmedabad, Jul 10 (PTI) Six individuals arrested recently for rape under the POCSO Act in different cases in Gujarat have been sentenced to 20 years in prison after effective investigation and swift trials, underscoring the state's zero-tolerance towards crimes against children, the government said.

Calling it a "significant milestone," the government highlighted the extraordinary efficiency of the Gujarat Police in ensuring speedy justice for the families of victims in five different cases registered under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Kutch.

The perpetrators were swiftly arrested and chargesheets were filed within three to five weeks, the government said in a statement.

"Through their unremitting efforts and dedication, the police ensured prompt punishment of the perpetrators and prompt justice to the victim, thereby strengthening the state's commitment to the protection of children," it said.

The speedy disposal of these cases not only sends a strong message to the victims and their families but also to potential perpetrators about the state's zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against children, it said.

This success is attributed to the proactive approach adopted by the Gujarat Police, including special training for officers and the formation of rapid response teams focused on child protection laws.

In one instance in Ahmedabad, the accused was arrested immediately, and a chargesheet was filed within 37 days. The city court subsequently sentenced the accused to 20 years in prison, the government stated.

Similarly, in Gandhidham (Kutch district) and Vadodara, efficient police investigations and chargesheet filings within 20 days of the crime led to the perpetrators receiving 20-year prison sentences.

In Surat, two accused were promptly arrested, and chargesheets were filed in just 26 days for a similar sexual offence against children. Both accused were sentenced to 20 years in prison. Another case in Bhuj (Kutch district) also resulted in the accused being sentenced to 20 years in jail, it added.

"In a series of recent cases, the Gujarat Police has demonstrated extraordinary efficiency in the investigation process. Timely filing of chargesheets has expedited the conviction of criminals," the government stated.

It underlines "the unwavering commitment of the police to uphold the rule of law and ensure the safety and security of children across the state, the government stated.

In addition to the stringent law enforcement, the government is working to enhance support systems for victims, including counselling services, legal aid and rehabilitation, it said.