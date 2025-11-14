Six sentenced to life imprisonment for killing man in 2023

Meerut (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced six people to life imprisonment for the murder of a man in 2023, according to the prosecution.

The Additional District Judge Devdutt also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of the convicts.

According to the prosecution, complainant Mohsin had lodged an FIR at Partapur police station alleging that his brother Aamir was beaten up and then shot dead on April 24, 2023.

Police registered a case under charges relating to murder, rioting, unlawful assembly, causing hurt, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint against Humayu, Abad and Afaaq, both siblings, Shahrooq, Afzal and Aurangzeb, all residents of Solana village, the prosecution said.

During the investigation, police filed a chargesheet against all the accused.

Delivering the verdict on Friday, the court sentenced Humayu, Abad, Afaaq, Shahrooq, Afzal and Aurangzeb to life imprisonment after holding them guilty, along with a fine of Rs 20,000 each, the prosecution added. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG