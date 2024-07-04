Six sevadars arrested over Hathras stampede

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested six people in connection with Hathras stampede, IG (Aligarh Range) Shalabh Mathur told journalists at a press conference.
All those six people worked as sevadars at satsang, IG Mathur added.
He said non-bailable warrant will be issued against chief sevadar Devprakash Madhukar and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh, he said.
#WATCH | On Hathras stampede incident, Aligarh IG Shalabh Mathur says, "We are inquiring about 'Bhole Baba's' criminal history. Permission for the event was not taken in his name. " pic.twitter.com/5mvGjDLeCY— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024