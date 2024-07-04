Six sevadars arrested over Hathras stampede

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested six people in connection with Hathras stampede, IG (Aligarh Range) Shalabh Mathur told journalists at a press conference.

All those six people worked as sevadars at satsang, IG Mathur added.

He said non-bailable warrant will be issued against chief sevadar Devprakash Madhukar and announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh, he said.