Latur, Oct 21 (PTI) The Latur Municipal Corporation on Monday sealed six shops and an office premises for not paying property tax, which is the primary source of revenue of the civic body, an official said.

Advertisment

The action was part of a tax recovery campaign of the LMC, he said.

"Due to the campaign, some 30,000 property owners have come forward and paid Rs 40 crore in taxes. Defaulters are being charged 2 per cent penalty per month," he added. PTI COR BNM