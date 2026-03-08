Six spa, massage centres closed over violations in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) Six spa and massage centres were closed here for violating regulatory norms and notices issued to their owners, officials said on Sunday.

The action came after a comprehensive inspection drive ordered by District Magistrate Jammu, Rakesh Minhas, to regulate the functioning of such centres.

During the day-long drive on Saturday, dedicated inspection teams under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioners Ansuya Jamwal and Vidhu Shekhar inspected a number of spa and massage centres across the district, some of which were found to be in violation of the directions stipulated under the order, the officials said.

The establishments served notices are K Crystal Spa, Evergreen Thai Therapy Centre, Touch of Magic, The Bubble Spa, the Golden Thai Unisex Spa and Health Ayurveda Spa and Salon.

The violations observed across the inspected establishments included, among others lack of mandatory undertaking, absence of display board and site plan; provision of cross-gender services; presence of door locks inside private cabins, non-production of identity cards by staff, unaccounted payment of employee salaries, non-maintenance of client registers and malfunctioning CCTV cameras, the officials said.

They said notices have been issued to the defaulting establishments and further police and legal action shall be taken against the owners, managers and employees under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as applicable.

The district magistrate said the administration maintains zero tolerance towards the misuse of commercial establishments for “unlawful and immoral” purposes.

All spa and massage centres operating within Jammu district are directed to ensure strict compliance with the regulatory framework, failing which they shall face immediate closure and prosecution under the relevant provisions of law, Minhas said. PTI TAS TAS DV DV