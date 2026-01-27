Six students among 10 injured as school bus overturns in Himachal's Kangra

Shimla, Jan 27 (PTI) At least 10, including six students, were injured after a private school bus overturned in Jaisinghpur subdivision in Kangra district on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the accident occurred on the Lahat-Shivnagar link road near Shivnagar, in which six students, two teachers, the bus driver and the conductor sustained injuries, they said.

A police team reached the spot and rescued the injured. They were rushed to the Palampur Civil Hospital.

Further investigation is underway, they said. PTI COR APL APL