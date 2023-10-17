Six students drown in Jharkhand dam; Guv, CM condole deaths

Hazaribag, Oct 17 (PTI) Six students of Class-12 drowned on Tuesday in Lotwa Dam in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district, where they had gone for a picnic "bunking" school, officials said.

The students were aged between 17 and 18 years, they said.

The incident occurred around 11 am, about 25 km from Hazaribag town.

"Instead of attending classes, seven students left for Lotwa Dam without informing their parents or school. After reaching the reservoir, they decided to take a bath. First, two students stepped into the waterbody and began to drown. Seeing this, others who were on the bank jumped into the reservoir to rescue them. But within minutes, six students drowned while one was rescued. The bodies have been sent to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College for post-mortem," SP Manoj Ratan Chothe told PTI.

Ichak police said they are interrogating survivor Sonu Sao from Kud village near Hazaribag station to know why they skipped school and went to the dam.

The deceased have been identified as Rajnish Pandey (Okni), Sumit Kumar (Bhusai village, Ichak), Mayank Singh (Hazaribag town), Parmeshwar Gope (Dipugarha), Ishant Singh (PTC Chowk) and Shiv Sagar (Matwari).

The principal of the school claimed that the students left their homes in uniform on Tuesday morning, but did not attend classes, and instead, went to the dam.

"In all, 18 students of class 12 were absent today," he added.

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the death of the students.

"It is very sad and painful to know about the drowning of six children in Lotwa Dam of Hazaribagh district. I express my deepest condolences to the family members. May God give them the strength to bear this grief," Radhakrishnan said on X.

In another post on X, Soren said, "May God grant peace to the souls of the children who died in the accident and give strength to the bereaved families to bear the grief in this difficult hour." Medical superintendent of Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital Dr Vinod Kumar said the bodies were handed over to their parents for last rites after post-mortem.

Lotwa Dam was constructed about 40 years ago for irrigating crops in Ichak, Barhi and surrounding zones. PTI CORR NAM RBT NAM MNB