Six students killed, one injured as car crashes into truck in Dehradun

Dehradun: Six students were killed and another seriously injured when their car collided with a truck here early Tuesday, police said.

The collision occurred at around 1.30 am at the ONGC Chowk. The car rammed into the truck from behind and six of its occupants died on the spot, Circle Officer (City) Neeraj Semwal said.

The car was reduced to a mangled wreck, he added.

The deceased students were identified as Kunal Kukreja, 23, Atul Agrawal, 24, Rishabh Jain, 24, Navya Goel, 23, Kamakshi, 20, and Guneet, 19. All of them were from Dehradun except Kukreja who hails from Himachal Pradesh.

The seventh occupant -- Siddhesh Agrawal, 25, -- has been admitted to the Synergy Hospital in the city and is in a critical condition, he said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that CCTV camera footage from the area is being analysed.