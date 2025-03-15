Six suffer burns in suspected gas leak at Hyderabad hotel kitchen

Hyderabad, Mar 15 (PTI) Six people sustained burn injuries in an accident suspected to have been caused by a gas leak or an electrical spark in the kitchen of an upcoming hotel on the ground floor of a high-rise commercial building in Kokapet on Saturday, police said.

However, the exact cause and nature of the incident were not immediately known, and fire and electricity experts are investigating, police added.

The incident occurred in the 2,000-square-foot kitchen, which had not yet opened for business, while workers were inspecting the recently installed gas system, a police official said, citing preliminary findings.

"Six people inside sustained burns and were shifted to a hospital. One of them suffered 50 per cent burns," police stated.

