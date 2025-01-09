Six surrendered naxals remanded to judicial custody till Jan 31

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) Six naxals who surrendered in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on December 8 were remanded to judicial custody till January 31 by a special NIA court here on Thursday.

They underwent medical examinations at the Victoria hospital in the city, before being produced before the court.

The Chikkamagaluru police escorted the surrendered maoists to the NIA special court.

While the three women were kept at the Mahila Santwana Kendra near Dairy Circle, the three men were lodged at the FSL special cell in Madiwala.

The surrendered group includes Mundagaru Latha and Vanajakshi from Chikkamagaluru, Sundari from Kotlur in Dakshina Kannada, Jisha from Kerala, Vasanth K from Tamil Nadu, and Marappa Aroli from Raichur.

According to officials, the ultras handed over their uniforms and a formal surrender letter to the CM, signalling a shift away from insurgency towards integration into mainstream society.

As part of the state government’s rehabilitation efforts, each of the six individuals received Rs three lakh along with other support measures. PTI COR GMS GMS ROH