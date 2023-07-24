Six suspects of high-profile robbery in Noida held after gunfight with cops

Noida, Jul 24 (PTI) Six suspected criminals who are believed behind robberies at several posh homes in Noida and Greater Noida were arrested here after a gunfight with the police, officials said on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said the arrests were made by the officials of the SWAT team and Sector 24 police station, where a high-profile robbery case was lodged last week.

The victim of the robbery case is linked with a top central government officer, according to a local official.

“The police had set up security checks last night and intercepted the six men who were on two motorcycles on the basis of suspicion. When they were gestured to stop for inquiry, they tried to flee and one of them opened fire on the police team, leading to retaliatory action by police,” Avasthy said.

“In the encounter, one of the suspects was hit on his leg. His two partners who were on the same bike were also taken in custody while the trio on the other motorcycle fled but were held during a combing operation later,” the officer said.

The injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment, he said.

The police said those held have been identified as Aqil, Riyasat Ali, Kamal Yadav, Asgar Ansari and two who are both named Arif.

The police said the two motorcycles used by the criminals were stolen and have been impounded. Six mobile phones, Rs 80,000 cash, two pistols along with some ammunition, and 36 silver-like coins have been seized from their possession.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused and they have been sent to jail, the police added. PTI KIS NB