Six teachers arrested in SSLC preparatory exam question paper leak case

Bengaluru, Jan 12 (PTI) Police on Monday said that they have arrested six teachers and have detained two minor students in connection with SSLC (class 10) preparatory examination question paper leak case.

According to police, open advertisements were given about the availability of question papers on social media by students, and those interested were asked to contact through private messages.

Question papers were subsequently shared with those who contacted in exchange for money which allegedly ranged from Rs 200 to Rs 500 or even more, they said.

Teachers arrested are from Kalaburagi, Tumakuru and Ramanagara, and one of them is a headmaster.

The Bengaluru North Division Cyber Crime police are conducting further investigations into the case regarding the role played by the suspects and whether there exists a larger network.

Police swung into action on receiving a complaint from examination authorities, based on information they got about the question paper leak through social media on January 6.

According to officials, Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board sends the question papers to schools login id to which headmasters and senior teachers would have access. "It is suspected that they might have misused it to download and leak the paper, and further investigations are on." PTI KSU KH