Six Telangana residents among 20 killed in bus accident in Andhra

Hyderabad, Oct 24 (PTI) Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Friday said six persons from Telangana were among the 20 people who died in the bus accident in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The minister, who visited the accident site, said 10 people who escaped the accident are stable and there is no threat to life.

A Bengaluru-bound private bus from Hyderabad caught fire in Kurnool district after colliding with a two-wheeler, leaving 20 people dead, most of them charred beyond recognition.

Rao, who blamed the driver of the ill-fated bus for the accident, said the government would take special measures to prevent such mishaps.

The owners of private buses should appoint trained drivers and the government would issue orders to ensure that the rules and regulations of the Transport department are followed by the bus operators, an official release quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Gadwal district Superintendent of Police T Srinivasa Rao told PTI that the bodies would be handed over to their kin after conducting DNA profiling as they were charred beyond recognition.

The blood relatives of the deceased have reached Kurnool for DNA profiling, he said.

Official sources said the bodies have so far been identified based on the seat numbers on the bus and the exact identities would be known only after DNA analysis.

Those who survived the tragedy have left for their homes after contacting their family members, they said.

Meanwhile, it came to light that the ill-fated luxury bus had several challans imposed by the Telangana police for alleged traffic violations, including dangerous driving and unauthorised parking.