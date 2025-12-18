Six-term MLA Sanjay Saraogi takes charge as Bihar BJP chief

Patna, Dec 18 (PTI) Newly appointed Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi on Thursday assumed charge at the party’s state headquarters here.

Saraogi, 57, a six-term MLA from Darbhanga and a former state cabinet minister, succeeded Dilip Jaiswal, who held the post for less than two years.

"The party has given me this responsibility, I will try my best to further strengthen the party organisation and ensure better coordination with the government. I thank the central leadership, PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party’s national president J P Nadda and BJP’s national working president Nitin Nabin for giving me this opportunity," he said while addressing party leaders at a function at state BJP office here.

Saraogi was accorded a grand welcome by the party workers at multiple locations with drum beats, slogans and petal showers before he reached state BJP office.

"I have the blessings of my central leadership. I will try my best that party workers get due respect in the organisation," he added.

Referring to the Centre’s vision, Saraogi said the BJP organisation in Bihar would work towards Modi’s goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.

He said the NDA government in Bihar, under the leadership of Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was committed to the overall development of the state and would honour the mandate given by the people in the recent Assembly elections.

"The PM's vision is to make India a developed nation by 2047 and the entire organisation in Bihar will work in this direction. The NDA government in the state is also working with the commitment to making Bihar a developed state," he said.

"People are well aware of the fact that the NDA government in Bihar under the leadership of Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is tirelessly working for the overall development of the state. The mandate given by Bihar's voters to the NDA government in the recent assembly polls will be respected and people’s aspirations will be fulfilled." "People of Bihar witnessed Jungle raj before 2005. The state's total budget in 2005 was just Rs 25,000 crore. Today it is Rs 3.17 lakh-crore. People have seen development under NDA rule in the state. This pace of development will continue", said Saraogi, who was inducted into the state cabinet in February, and allocated the crucial revenue and land reforms portfolio.

Saragoi started his political career as student activist of the ABVP and later became an active member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) before being appointed the Darbhanga city unit president of the BJP in 2001.

He made his electoral debut in the 2005 assembly polls from Darbhanga, and has retained the seat since then.

Like Jaiswal, Saraogi is also a Vaishya, a caste group, which may not be politically dominant in Bihar, but forms the core support base of the BJP.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Saraogi ji for a glorious and most successful tenure. We all have full confidence that under the guidance of Modi ji, his (Saraogi) tenure will certainly prove to be a golden period for the BJP in the direction of nation-building".

Saraogi on Wednesday visited several prominent pilgrimage sites, ancient places and temples in Darbhanga.

Accompanied by party workers, Saraogi first reached Baba Kusheshwar Asthan Temple, popularly known as the Babadhham of Mithila, and offered prayers to Lord Shiva. He also visited the ancient Jwalamukhi Temple at Kasraur, a Shakti Peeth, in Darbhanga. PTI PKD MNB