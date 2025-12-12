Six Uttarakhand ropeway projects prioritised; Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib works awarded

Dehradun, Dec 12 (PTI) Six ropeway projects have been prioritised in Uttarakhand, of which the Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib projects have been awarded, officials said on Friday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Steering Committee for Ropeway Development, chaired by Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan on Friday.

According to a statement, the Uttarakhand government has proposed 50 ropeways across the state, of which six proposals have been selected on a priority basis.

Regarding the progress of these projects, they said that the Sonprayag–Kedarnath ropeway in Rudraprayag district and the Govindghat–Hemkund Sahib ropeway in Chamoli have been awarded, while the Kathgodam–Hanumangarhi Temple project in Nainital district is in the approval stage.

A detailed project report (DPR) for the Kanakchauri–Kartik Swami ropeway in Rudraprayag is being prepared, while the tender process for the DPRs of the Raithal Barsu–Barnala ropeway in Uttarkashi and the Joshimath–Auli–Gaurson ropeway in Chamoli is underway.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to prepare a phase-wise outline and “PERT Chart” (Project Evaluation and Review Technique Chart) for the Sonprayag–Kedarnath and Govindghat–Hemkund Sahib ropeway projects. He also called for expediting the forest and wildlife clearance process.

Describing the transportation of heavy machinery to ropeway construction sites as a major challenge, Bardhan directed immediate steps to increase the turning radius of roads and strengthen bridges.

He also directed the inclusion of Kainchi Dham in the Kathgodam–Hanumangarhi Temple ropeway project. In view of the rising number of devotees visiting Kainchi Dham, he said the possibilities of a ropeway should be explored there. After reaching Hanumangarhi from Kathgodam, Kainchi Dham lies further on the Nainital–Almora road, where devotees from across the country visit the ashram of Baba Neem Karoli.

Bardhan further directed that the first board meeting of the Ropeway Development Committee be held by the end of this month, stating that the Secretary of Tourism would serve as the Member Secretary of the committee.

He said that with the completion of all major ropeway projects, a roadmap should be prepared for the expansion of new tourist destinations and locally developed routes over the next five to ten years.