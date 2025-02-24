Six varsity students booked for thrashing junior in Haryana's Sonipat

Sonipat, Feb 24 (PTI) Six students of a private university here have been booked for allegedly beating up a fellow student with a belt, police said on Monday.

According to police, the victim, a second-year BA student, in his complaint said that six senior students tried to rag him when he was in his friend’s room last Thursday. Upon objecting to their commands, they allegedly beat him up with a belt, hit him with a steel bottle and also broke his mobile phone, Rai police station SHO Kuldeep said.

The complainant, a student of O P Jindal Global University, also alleged that they shot a video of the incident and threatened him with dire consequences if he lodged a complaint, the SHO added.

Police said a case has been registered in this regard and an investigation into the matter is on.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of O P Jindal Global University said the varsity is cooperating with police to assist in the probe.