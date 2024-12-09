Six VCs appointed by WB Governor, five more names to be notified soon: SC told

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday was informed that West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose had appointed full-term vice-chancellors for six universities and five more names would be cleared in a day or two.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Manmohan was informed by Attorney General R Venkataramani that a total of 11 names were cleared by the Governor, who is the chancellor of state-aided universities from panel of names suggested by the former chief justice of India U U Lalit-headed search-cum-selection committee.

He said the six names of VCs were notified by the state government while five more names will be cleared soon.

The bench recorded the submission and posted the matter on January 8.

In July, the top court appointed the former CJI to head a search-cum-selection panel to oversee the appointments of vice-chancellors for state-run universities in West Bengal.

The ruling TMC dispensation in West Bengal has been at loggerheads with Governor C V Ananda Bose over the functioning of universities. PTI MNL AMK