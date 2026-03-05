Six vehicles gutted in fire at auto garage compound in Thane; no injuries

Thane, Mar 5 (PTI) Six four-wheelers, including two scrapped vehicles, were gutted after a fire broke out at an auto garage compound in Maharashtra’s Thane city in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze that erupted around 1 am in the open space of Achutanand Auto Garage in the Wagle Estate area, said Yasin Tadvi from the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Cell.

Six four-wheelers parked in the compound, including a scrapped mini truck and an Ambassador car, along with some discarded materials, caught fire, Tadvi said.

Fire brigade personnel extinguished the blaze by around 1.50 am with the help of Disaster Management Cell staff, he said.

Further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, the official added. PTI NR