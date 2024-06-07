Six victims of Dombivli factory blast identified so far

Thane, June 7 (PTI) With the identification of two more bodies, six victims who died in the devastating explosion at a chemical factory at Dombivli MIDC in the district have been identified so far, an official said on Friday.

A total of ten bodies, charred beyond recognition, were brought to the hospital following the blast at Amudan Chemicals on May 23. More than 60 others were injured in the incident.

Several body parts were found at the blast site, and authorities had to rely on DNA testing to identify the victims.

Two more bodies were identified on Friday based on a DNA test, said Dr Suhasini Badekar, chief medical officer, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation. PTI COR KRK