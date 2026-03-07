Six wagons of coal-laden goods train derail in MP’s Katni; rail traffic hit

Katni (MP), Mar 7 (PTI) Six wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district on Saturday, severely disrupting rail traffic on the busy route and forcing the diversion of multiple trains, officials said.

Work is underway on war-footing to restore the line on the New Katni Junction (NKJ) section, the West Central Railway's chief public relations officer Harshit Shrivastava told PTI.

A team from Jabalpur was at the spot overseeing the repair work, he said.

The derailment occurred around 10.30 am near the A Cabin in the NKJ area, affecting rail operations on routes linked to Bilaspur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Katni Area Manager Rohit Singh told reporters that the freight train laden with coal was heading to West Baroda from Bilaspur when six of its wagons derailed.

Railway officials and staff rushed to the spot after receiving information and began assessing the situation, he added.

According to officials, rail traffic towards Bilaspur has been hit, with four trains being diverted, two short-terminated and two trains being short-originated. PTI COR LAL ARU