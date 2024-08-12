Six women among 7 dead in Bihar temple stampede, 16 injured

Jehanabad (Bihar): At least seven people, including six women, were killed and 16 others injured in a stampede at Baba Siddheshwar Nath Temple in Bihar's Jehanabad district, an official said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Pyare Paswan (30), Nisha Devi (30), Punam Devi (30), Nisha Kumari (21), and Sushila Devi (64). The identity of one woman remains unknown, the official added.

District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey confirmed the fatalities and injuries, stating that the stampede took place at the temple around 11.30 pm on Sunday. She noted that security personnel at the temple quickly brought the situation under control.

"Seven people, mostly kanwariyas, were killed and 16 others injured in a stampede at Baba Siddeshwar Nath temple in Barabar Pahadi area of Jehanabad around 11.30 pm on Sunday. The deceased included six women", she told PTI.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the incident and instructed that an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each be provided to the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister also directed the district administration to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

"The CM has instructed that an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each be immediately provided to the next of the kin of the deceased. Kumar has also directed the district administration to provide best possible treatment to the injured," a statement by the Chief Minister's Office said.

The injured were taken to medical facilities in Mukundapur and nearby areas, with 10 discharged after first aid and six still hospitalised. Senior officials from the district administration and police are stationed at the temple due to the high volume of pilgrims.

The DM indicated that a dispute among kanwariyas might have led to the stampede. The exact cause is still under investigation, and an inquiry has been ordered, officials said.

"Some locals suggested that a heated argument between a group of kanwariyas and flower sellers outside the temple may have triggered the incident. The exact cause is still under investigation," she said.

The administration will provide Rs 20,000 each to the families of the deceased for last rites, in addition to the Rs 4 lakh ex gratia. The injured will receive Rs 50,000 each, officials said.

Meanwhile, RJD leaders Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav have expressed grief over the incident, a statement by the party said.