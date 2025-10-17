Six women hospitalised after cutting wrists with blades at Kolhapur rescue home; probe on

Pune, Oct 17 (PTI) Six women allegedly cut their wrists with blades at a rescue home in Kolhapur district on Friday morning, a police official said.

These women were rescued after an operation under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and were sent to the rescue home for a period of one year following a court order, he said.

"The women wanted to leave the facility, though no decision to this effect had been taken by the court. This morning, they allegedly inflicted injuries on their wrists with blades. They have been hospitalised. Further probe into why they took this step of self-harm is underway," the official added. PTI SPK BNM