Six-year-old boy dies after school gate falls on him

Hyderabad, Nov 5 (PTI) A six-year-old boy died after the gate of a government school fell on him at Hayathnagar here, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The incident happened on Monday, when the boy, a class I student, along with some other children was playing around the seven-foot metal gate when it fell on him, they said.

The boy, who suffered head injuries, was taken to a hospital but succumbed to injuries, they said.

The boy's parents, relatives and members of some students' organisations on Tuesday held a protest in front of the school demanding punishment for those responsible for this incident.

Advertisment

An Education department official said an inquiry will be conducted over the incident and action will be taken against those found to be negligent.

A case was registered in connection with the incident. PTI VVK VVK KH