Nagpur, Mar 19 (PTI) A six-year-old boy was killed after he accidentally touched a live electric wire of state power company at Bramhani village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred when the boy was playing near his house, an official said, adding that the wire had snapped after a tree fell on it due to a hailstorm in the area.

The deceased boy was a student of class 1 in Kalmeshwar, the official added. PTI COR NSK