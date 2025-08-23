Six-year-old boy drowns in open water tank at housing complex in Palghar

Palghar, Aug 23 (PTI) A six-year-old boy drowned after he fell into an open water tank at a housing complex in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Shaligram locality of Umroli on Thursday, an official said.

The boy was playing outside his house when he accidentally slipped and fell into the open water tank, he said.

The boy's parents raised an alarm after he could not be found and lodged a police complaint, the official said.

He said the child's body was found in the water tank on Friday and was fished out by locals and firefighters.

A case of accidental death has been registered, the official said. PTI COR ARU