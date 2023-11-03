Six-year-old boy goes missing from home in Navi Mumbai; kidnapping case registered

Thane, Nov 3 (PTI) A six-year-old boy has been reported missing from his home in the Mahape MIDC locality of Navi Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The boy, a resident of Patra Chawl, allegedly left his home to play outside on the evening of November 1, but never returned, an official said.

The family searched the entire neighbourhood and nearby areas, before lodging a complaint with the Rabale MIDC police, he said.

A case of kidnapping has been registered against unidentified persons and a search has been launched for the missing child, the official added. PTI COR ARU