Six-year-old boy killed after under construction gate falls on him in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) A six-year-old boy was killed and two other children were injured when an under construction gate of a park collapsed in Muradnagar area of this district, police said on Tuesday.

The three children were playing in the park on Monday evening when the gate collapsed, burying them underneath, police said.

The three children were immediately rescued but one of them named Subhan died and the other two were admitted to a hospital, they said.

An FIR has been lodged against the contractor named Manoj Kumar, who was constructing the gate of a park near the town area government school of Muradnagar, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Rural, Vivek Chandra Yadav.

The DCP said that raids are being conducted on the possible hide out of the contractor and added he will be nabbed soon.

District Magistrate RK Singh told PTI that the tender was released by the local municipality.

Instructions have been issued to the chairman and the executive officer of the civic body to black list the errant contractor, he said.

Singh said that a recommendation has been sent to the state government for the suspension and departmental inquiry against the junior engineer named Satyendra Kumar for negligence in proper supervision of the construction work.

The district magistrate further said that show cause notices have been issued to the chairman and the executive officer of the Muradnagar municipality.

This action has been initiated on the basis of the report of the initial inquiry done by a committee headed by the additional district magistrate, he added.