Six-year-old falls into borewell in MP's Rewa district; rescue operation on

Rewa, Apr 12 (PTI) A six-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Friday afternoon and a rescue operation was underway, officials said.

The incident took place around 3 pm at Manika village near Uttar Pradesh border when the boy was playing near the open borewell, they said.

A team of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) was pressed into service to save the child who is stuck at a depth of around 40 feet, said Rewa collector Pratibha Pal.

Oxygen is being supplied inside through a pipe, and a CCTV camera too was lowered to monitor the boy's condition, but the camera could not reach him because of some obstruction, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar told PTI.

The borewell is about 70 feet deep, and a parallel pit is being dug to rescue the child.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been called in from Varanasi and it would soon reach the spot, he said.

Unseasonal rains also affected the rescue operation, Sonkar added. PTI MAS KRK