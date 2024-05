Burhanpur (MP), May 20 (PTI) A six-year-old girl who had gone missing was found dead on Monday here with police suspecting that it was a case of murder.

The girl's body was found in a dilapidated vacant building near her house under Shikarpura police station limits, Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar told reporters.

Police were waiting for the autopsy report, he added. PTI COR ADU KRK