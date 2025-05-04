Six-year-old girl injured in crude bomb explosion in Bihar's Patna

Patna, May 4 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was injured after two crude bombs exploded in Bihar's capital Patna, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Bakarganj area under the jurisdiction of the Pirbahore Police Station on Saturday night when the bombs went off, a senior officer said.

The girl whose identity has not been revealed is now out of danger, she said.

“Police received a call that two bombs exploded in Bakarganj locality around 9 pm on Saturday. Pirbahore Police Station personnel reached the spot and found that two crude bombs had gone off. A six-year-old girl sustained minor injury in the incident," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Town-1 (Patna) Diksha told PTI.

The injured girl was immediately taken to a government hospital, where her condition was stated to be "out of danger".

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, she added.

Forensic experts have been engaged to assist the investigators, she said, adding, "Officials are trying to find those who are involved in placing bombs in the bylanes of Bakarganj locality and also the motive behind their move". PTI PKD BDC