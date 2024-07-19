Six-year-old girl killed after school gate, boundary wall collapses on her in Chhattisgarh

Dhamtari, Jul 19 (PTI) A six-year-old girl died when the iron gate and a portion of the boundary wall of a school collapsed on her in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Friday, an official said.

The incident occurred around 1.30 pm at a government primary school in the Churiyar Para area in Nagri town, tehsildar Ketan Bhoyar said.

Durga Kamar, a Class 1 student, was playing after the mid-day meal when the school gate she was hanging from collapsed on her along with a portion of the boundary wall, he said.

Bricks fell on the child's head and chest, and she was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

The girl belonged to the Kamar tribe, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), and had been admitted to the school just a month back, it was stated.

An official from the local education department said letters had been written to the higher authorities in the past for razing the boundary wall, which was in a precarious state.

A technical report will be sought in connection with the incident, a district official said. PTI COR TKP ARU