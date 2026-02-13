Six-year-old girl loses two fingers after they get caught in school door

Tumakuru (Karnataka), Feb 13 (PTI) A six-year-old Class 1 student allegedly lost her two fingers after they got stuck in a door at a government primary school in this district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Goolur village of Tumakuru taluk, with police booking school authorities for alleged negligence, they said.

Police said they received information at the Tumakuru Rural Police Station on February 11 that the girl, identified as Chinmayi Devi, was injured after placing her fingers between a door, resulting in two fingers being severed.

After allegedly disposing of the severed fingers in a trash bin, the girl was later taken to a hospital for treatment, they said.

Based on a complaint, an FIR has been registered against the block education officer, the headmaster, a teacher and other staff member on charges of negligence, delay in informing authorities and allegedly destroying evidence by disposing of the severed fingers, a senior police officer said.

He described it as a grievous incident claiming grave negligence on the part of the school authorities.

The child is currently stable, officials said, adding that the loss of her fingers cannot be reversed.

Police said they would gather all possible evidence, conduct a detailed investigation and file a chargesheet in due course.