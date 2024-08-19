Six-year-old girl missing near Nawada Metro Station reunited with mother

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Delhi Police has rescued and reunited a six-year-old girl child with her mother after she got separated near a metro station, officials on Monday said.

The staff of Janakpuri Metro Police traced the missing girl child within two hours, police said.

"On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, one Priyanka, along with her two children, at about 11.30 am, were going to her brother's house in Vikas Puri, but they had to stop at Nawada to buy some sweets. After buying sweets the complainant along with her two children were waiting under the Nawada Metro Station to catch a DTC bus for Vikaspuri," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (metro) G Ram Gopal Naik.

"Meanwhile, her six-year-old daughter, who was playing and went inside the lift of the Metro Station did not return. A PCR call was received and a team was immediately formed to investigate and to trace the girl," he added.

The complainant immediately started searching for her daughter inside and surrounding the Metro Station area, but she could not find her daughter and made a PCR call for police help.

All the CCTV cameras installed in and around the Nawada Metro Station were checked.

"By the analysis of the CCTV footage, the investigation team could find that the girl child entered into metro station by lift and exited by stairs from Gate 2 of Nawada Metro Station. The investigation team immediately started searching all the surrounding metro station area and the girl was finally traced at a clothing shop," said the DCP.