Six-year-old girl's body found in water-filled pit

Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) The body of a six-year-old girl was found in a water-filled pit in the Diva area of Thane on Saturday, police said.

Passersby alerted the police after spotting the body behind Khan Compound in the Shil Phata area, officials said.

"Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the body from the pit," said Yasin Tadvi, who heads the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

A police officer said that a case of accidental death has been registered at Daighar police station, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the girl's death.

Statements of her family members and locals are being recorded, he added. PTI COR NSK