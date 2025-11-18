Six years after jumping furlough, dacoity convict held in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a convict over six years after he jumped a furlough in a 2011 dacoity case, an official said on Tuesday.

Sarfaraj alias Sonu (38) was apprehended from Shakur Basti area, he said, adding that the man was convicted in a dacoity that took place in Saraswati Vihar in 2011 and had been lodged in Mandoli Jail.

According to the police, Sarfaraj was released on a two-week furlough on August 14, 2019, but failed to surrender thereafter. Instead, he fled to his native village in Bihar’s Saharsa district and later moved to Kolkata, where he worked as a battery-rickshaw driver.

He quietly returned to Delhi in August this year and had been staying in Shakur Basti to evade detection, they added.

The case against him stems from an armed robbery inside a tobacco shop in 2011, during which he and his associates allegedly looted Rs 30,000 at gunpoint. Sarfaraj was subsequently convicted under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

Sarfaraj is a habitual offender and has been involved in seven criminal cases, including house theft, burglary, robbery and dacoity. Further legal proceedings are underway, the police added. PTI SSJ NB