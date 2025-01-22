Six years of Star Air: Special discounts on flight tickets announced

Bengaluru, Jan 22 (PTI) To celebrate its sixth anniversary in the aviation industry on January 25, Star Air announced on Wednesday that it would give away 66,666 seats at discounted rates starting at just Rs 1,950.

According to the airline, passengers can book tickets at discounted rates from January 22 to January 29, with travel valid until September 30, 2025.

"The airline is making 66,666 seats available at promotional rates, with economy fares starting at Rs 1,950 and business fares beginning at Rs 3,099. This initiative reflects Star Air's commitment to enhancing accessibility and affordability in air travel as it expands its network across major cities and lesser-known destinations in the country," the official statement said.

The airline aims to attract both leisure and business travellers, offering opportunities for vacations, corporate trips, and family gatherings at competitive prices, the statement added.

This anniversary sale is seen as a way to engage with customers and strengthen its position in the market, the statement said.

"As we celebrate six transformative years of connecting people and places, we take immense pride in connecting many of India’s underserved regions, bringing real India closer to the skies," said Captain Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO, Star Air.

Further, he added, "Since 2019, we’ve flown over 1.3 million passengers and built a strong network of 23 destinations with a fleet of 9 aircraft. This anniversary sale is a heartfelt thank-you to our customers for trusting us as we continue to expand our network and redefine regional aviation by connecting the heart of India." PTI AMP SSK KH