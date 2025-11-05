Six youths detained for assaulting cops in UP's Hapur

Hapur (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) A group of pilgrims returning from the Ganga Mela allegedly attacked police personnel in the Garhmukteshwar area of Hapur district after being stopped for checking, officials said.

The attackers also tore the uniforms of the officers during the scuffle.

According to police, the incident occurred cut in front of Bag Colony on Nakka Kuwa Road when police stopped a tractor-trolley carrying devotees returning from the Kartik Purnima fair on Wednesday evening.

Enraged over being stopped, some youths reportedly began arguing with the officers and attacked them with sticks, tearing their uniforms in the process.

Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Balyan said that six youths involved in the assault have been detained for questioning. He added that strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty of attacking police personnel. PTI COR CDN AMJ AMJ