Six-yr-old dies after falling through railing gap in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jul 7 (PTI) A six-year-old boy died after allegedly falling through a gap in the railing on the fifth-floor staircase of a building in Ballygunge here, police said on Sunday.

The boy, son of domestic help Durga Nayek, was playing with his elder sister on the fifth floor, where they lived in the service quarters, when the a accident happened around 9.15 PM on Saturday, police added.

"The boy lost his balance and slipped through the gap in the railing, falling to the ground floor," a police officer said.

He was rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital but succumbed to his injuries. An investigation has been initiated, police added. PTI SCH MNB