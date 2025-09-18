Sixteen fall ill from polluted water in Thane's Shahapur taluka; bacterial contamination suspected

Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) At least 16 persons fell ill in Shahapur taluka in Thane district after drinking polluted water, an official said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, several residents of Chakkichapda in Pendhari complained of loose motions and abdominal stress, Pivli Primary Health Centre medical officer Ramesh Jadhav told PTI.

"They received initial treatment at Pivli PHC but due to the severity of symptoms in some cases, seven were shifted to Shahapur Sub-District Hospital for advanced medical care and two to a private hospital. Water samples have been collected for laboratory testing," he said.

"We suspect bacterial contamination, though we will get clarity after receiving the lab reports. A medical camp has been organized in Chakkichapda to screen other residents. We have advised villagers to refrain from using the current water source until further notice and are arranging safe drinking water," Jadhav said.

Meanwhile, Prakash Khodka, an office-bearer of Shramajivi Sanghatana, slammed the authorities for ignoring water-related issues in several villages in the region. PTI COR BNM