Sixteen Thane students stranded in Lucknow after scouts-guides camp set to return

Thane, Nov 30 (PTI) Sixteen students from a Thane school were stranded in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh after missing their train for the return journey following a scouts and guides camp.

They were held up in the Uttar Pradesh capital since Friday, and their attempts to return onboard a bus also failed after it broke down.

A parent alerted the Thane unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), after which its MLA Jitendra Awhad and senior leader Manoj Pradhan managed to get them booked on a Mumbai-bound flight.

They are scheduled to arrive at Mumbai airport on Monday afternoon, a release from Awhad's office said.