Sixth Kochi-Muziris Biennale to expand across 28 venues

Kochi, Nov 25 (PTI) The sixth edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale will feature 12 new venues, in addition to nine existing ones and seven collateral sites, extending from West Kochi to Willingdon Island and Ernakulam.

Artists from India and abroad will present contemporary artworks across these locations during the upcoming edition, the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Since its inception in 2012, the Foundation has been repurposing quaint, unused warehouses and historic structures into exhibition spaces for the biennale.

"We have selected the venues in such a way that they resonate with the theme, wherein art is a process, dynamic and shape-shifting. From Durbar Hall in Ernakulam to the venues in Fort Kochi, Mattancherry and Willingdon Island, each space is an exploration of time, space and life," KBF Chairperson Dr Venu V said.

The venues will host the main exhibition curated by Nikhil Chopra with HH Art Spaces, Goa, featuring works by 66 artists and collectives.

Parallel events include the Invitation Programme; 'Edam', a curated exhibition showcasing 36 artists and collectives with roots in Kerala; and the Students’ Biennale, curated by student artists from seven regions across the country.

The 'Art By Children' (ABC) initiative—aimed at providing democratic access to high-quality art education—and the Residency Programme, designed to strengthen international collaboration through partnerships with organisations and collectives, will also be part of this edition.

Preparations are underway across all venues to host Asia’s largest contemporary art festival, which opens to the public on December 12 and runs for 110 days, the statement added.

In Fort Kochi, the new venues include St. Andrew’s Parish Hall (Students’ Biennale, Invitations); Arthshila, Kochi (Students’ Biennale); Jail of Freedom Struggle (Invitations); and Water Metro (ABC).

Additional venues on Bazaar Road in Mattancherry include BMS Warehouse (Students’ Biennale); 111 Markaz and Cafe (KMB); SMS Hall (KMB); Devassy Jose and Sons (Invitations, Residency); Simi Warehouse (Invitations); Cube Art Spaces (Edam); and Space, Indian Chamber of Commerce (KMB, Invitations, Students’ Biennale).

Island Warehouse (KMB) is located next to the Water Metro station on Willingdon Island, the country’s largest artificial island.

All venues are connected via the Water Metro, ensuring seamless access for visitors.