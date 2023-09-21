Sixth State Finance Commission presents final report to Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) The final report of the Sixth State Finance Commission was presented to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra here on Thursday, according to an official statement.

Under the leadership of State Finance Commission chairman Pradyuman Singh, finance commission member Ashok Lahoti, member secretary S C Derashri, joint secretary Rajesh Gupta and advisor Shantilal Jain handed over the signed copy of the report to the governor, it said.

The commission was constituted on 12 April, 2021 under Article 243 of the Constitution.

The Article has a provision of financial assistance given by the state government to the Panchayati Raj Institutions and urban bodies to carry out the basic tasks assigned under the Constitution, the Panchayati Raj and the Rajasthan Municipality Act. PTI AG MNK NB