Sizeable number of Pak militants neutralised during Op Sindoor: Rajnath

Darbhanga, Oct 29 (PTI) Asserting that India taught a lesson to neighbouring Pakistan for killing innocent citizens in Pahalgam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said a "sizeable number of militants" were neutralised during Operation Sindoor.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Darbhanga, Singh said the number of militants killed in the operation was "sizeable" as "we were seething in anger".

"Our neighbouring state, Pakistan, did not mend its ways. You have seen how, even after our surgical strikes, they did not learn their lessons. Terrorists from Pakistan targeted innocent Indian citizens -- tourists who had simply gone to enjoy the beauty of Kashmir. They were killed after being asked about their religion," he said.

"They were forced to remove their undergarments to confirm their religion. What a 'tamasha' of humanity! We were seething in anger...a fire burned within all of us. But you saw how India showed restraint," he said.

Singh emphasised that India does not believe in the "politics of division".

"We do not do politics based on caste or religion... Our politics is based on justice and humanity," he said, noting that India's response to the Pahalgam attack was both decisive and moral.

"When we launched Operation Sindoor, our goal was clear -- to target terrorist camps across the border. They killed our people after asking their religion, we targeted only those responsible for terror," he said.

Singh said India considers the whole world as one family, believing in the mantra of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

"Our sages never taught hatred. They taught compassion," he said.

"When PM Narendra Modi transferred money directly into women's bank accounts, did he ask if she was Hindu or Muslim? When assistance was given to farmers, did he see their religion? No. Every Indian benefited. That is the spirit of this nation," he added.

Singh said India's strength lies not just in its power to strike back, but in its ability to act with humanity, justice, and restraint.

He lauded PM Modi for restoring India's pride and stature on the global stage.

"Today, the PM has ensured that India's head is held high before the entire world," he said.

Indian armed forces targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as part of Operation Sindoor, in May in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Terrorists had shot dead 26 people in Pahagam's Baisaran valley, a popular tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. PTI NAM SOM