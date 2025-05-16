SJM protests against Turkiye, calls for boycott of country over its support to Pakistan

New Delhi: The Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Friday held a protest against Turkiye over its "military support" to Pakistan and called for a boycott of Turkish products, cultural exports and travel to the country as a mark of solidarity with Indian soldiers and in national interest.

The protest was held near the Embassy of Turkiye in Delhi, with Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) activists raising slogans against that country and appealing to Indians to "boycott everything Turkish".

"The SJM urges patriotic citizens of Bharat to boycott Turkish products, travel and cultural exports as a mark of solidarity with our soldiers and (in) national interest. Let us choose self-reliance over strategic dependence on nations that empower our adversaries," the organisation's national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said.

Addressing the protestors, Mahajan expressed happiness over revocation of the security clearance of ground-handling company Celebi Airport Services India, a unit of Turkiye's Celebi, with immediate effect in the "interest of national security".

The SJM, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Wednesday urged the government to impose economic sanctions, suspend civil aviation links, discourage outbound tourism and re-evaluate diplomatic engagements with Turkiye due to its "unholy alliance" with Pakistan.