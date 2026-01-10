SJM to hold 'Run For Swadeshi' to mark Vivekananda Jayanti

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) is set to hold the 'Run For Swadeshi' event on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda -- observed as the National Youth Day.

The SJM, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), appealed to citizens to participate in the nationwide programme and pledge to "think Indian, produce Indian and consume Indian", and contribute in building a strong and self-reliant nation.

"On the occasion of Vivekananda Jayanti on January 12, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch is organising 'Run For Swadeshi - Swadeshi Sankalp Daud' throughout the country," SJM national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said in a statement issued on Saturday.

"On this sacred occasion, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch appeals to the people of India, our youth, women, students, workers, 'kisan', traders, industrialists, professionals and other sections of the society, to renew our collective resolve for building a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by adopting the path of Swadeshi," he said.

Mahajan said Swadeshi is not a slogan of the past, but a necessity of the future as India aspires to become a developed nation.

"True development" cannot be built on excessive dependence on foreign countries, he said, asserting that India can become a developed nation by 2047 only by treading the path of Swadeshi.

"On this Vivekananda Jayanti, let us pledge: To think Indian, produce Indian, consume Indian, and build a strong, self-reliant, and compassionate Bharat," Mahajan said.

He said the emerging geopolitical developments, including wars, conflicts, trade wars, tariffs and "above all" the disruptions in value chains as well as "weaponisation" of global value chains, critical minerals and payment systems, makes Swadeshi more relevant than ever before.

"Swami Vivekananda taught us self-confidence, national pride, and faith in our own strength. He envisioned an India that stands on its own feet, nourished by its own resources, skills, and values, while contributing to the welfare of humanity," he said in the statement.

"By walking the Swadeshi path, we must honour Swami Vivekananda not only in words, but in action," he added.

Mahajan thanked the University Grants Commission (UGC) for issuing a circular to all educational institutions to organise 'Run for Swadeshi' throughout the country.

"Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India has also issued a letter to organise a similar programme throughout the country at school level, linking the same with 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Mahajan said the Vidya Bharti, the organisation running thousands of schools and institutions throughout the country, has also given a call for 'Run for Swadeshi'.

"Several state governments' education bodies have also given call for 'Run For Swadeshi' or 'Swadeshi Sankalp Daud'. Vice-Chancellors from various universities are also working actively to make 'Run for Swadeshi', a great success," he added. PTI PK ARB ARB