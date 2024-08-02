SJM welcomes FSSAI approval to labelling of salt, sugar, fat on packaged food items in bold letters

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Friday welcomed the FSSAI’s approval to a proposal to make mandatory labelling of salt, sugar, fat on packaged food items in bold letters, saying it will go a long way in “significantly” reducing the incidences of diabetes, hypertension, cancer and other diseases.

In a statement, SJM national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said people lack awareness about harmful contents of the packaged food, especially ultra processed food, and are inadvertently consuming these harmful food items.

“Therefore, it is the responsibility of the government to inform people as to which food products are safe to eat and which are not,” Mahajan said.

“If such a warning is posted on food products having excess of sugar, salt or saturated fats beyond a WHO’s prescribed threshold limit, the consumers will be able to learn and make more informed choices about their food,” he added.

On July 6, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) approved changes in nutritional information labelling on packaged food items, proposing that total salt, sugar and saturated fat should be displayed in bold letters as well as bigger font size.

“We, at Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, wish to sincerely thank Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Food and Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for their approval to bring changes in nutritional information labelling on packaged food items, proposing that total salt, sugar and saturated fat should be displayed in bold letters with bigger font size,” Mahajan said.

This move of the government can go a long way in saving people, including youngsters, from harmful food and significantly reducing the incidences of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, cancer, kidney and liver diseases and many others, he said.

“It’s notable that this change has come in place of FSSAI’s initial decision to adopt a model of Front of Packing Label (FOPL) of food items and proposed ‘Health Star Rating' (HSR). Since then this issue was under public scrutiny and debate, initiated by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch,” Mahajan added. PTI PK AS AS