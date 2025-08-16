SJTA plans to launch worldwide campaign on 'untimely' Rath Yatra in various countries

Bhubaneswar, Aug 16 (PTI) The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Odisha is planning to launch a worldwide campaign against the 'untimely' Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in various countries.

This was said by Govardhan Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati following a meeting with Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Dibyasingha Deb, and SJTA officials on Friday.

The meeting expressed concern over ISKCON’s practice of holding Rath Yatra and Snan Yatra on various dates throughout the year globally, rather than following the prescribed Shukla Paksha dates in the month of Ashadha (June–July) in accordance with Hindu tradition.

Despite several appeals from the SJTA to align their celebrations with those of the 'Mool Peeth' (original seat) of Lord Jagannath at Puri, ISKCON continues to hold untimely Rath Yatras, especially outside India. This, the Gajapati Maharaja said, hurts the sentiments of millions of devotees.

"Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra is being held untimely across the world. Gajapati and others say it is not proper. They have prepared materials in English and want my opinion to be released globally," the Shankaracharya stated.

He added that his words could have a global impact, given his authority as the religious head of the Mukti Mandap Sabha—the apex decision-making body on temple traditions.

Gajapati Maharaja said they met the seer and apprised him about the steps taken by the SJTA to make ISKCON understand the importance of holding Rath Yatra in accordance with tradition and scriptures.

The titular king said a meeting between SJTA and ISKCON scholars was held in Bhubaneswar in March to address concerns over the untimely observance of Rath Yatra.

He stressed that the Shankaracharya’s opinion on the matter is crucial, as he heads the Mukti Mandap Sabha—the apex religious authority of the 12th-century Jagannath temple, responsible for decisions on rituals and traditions.

"If Janmastami (Lord Krishna’s birth anniversary) could be celebrated on the same day across the world, why there is deviation in case of Lord Jagannath? Like Janmastami, Rath Yatra and Snan Yatra, also known as Lord Jagannth’s birth anniversary according to scriptures, should be celebrated on one date," he added.

Mukunddas Ji Maharaj, who represented ISKCON in the March meeting had then said, "The discussion was positive and I appreciate the king's (Gajapati Maharaj) concern over the matter. He had earlier written to us twice to hold talks over the issue... We will take up the matter at the governing body commission of ISKCON." In a related post on social media platform X, SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said, "Hare Krishna! Puri in Odisha is globally revered as the Jagannath Dham- the sacred abode of Lord Jagannatha and one of the Char Dhams of India. It is truly disheartening to see this venerated phrase being used casually elsewhere, such as in 'Jagannath Dham Digha'".

"Let us please respect the sentiments of millions of devotees of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha. May HIS boundless grace be upon everyone," Padhree, also an IAS officer, said. PTI AAM AAM MNB