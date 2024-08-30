SJTMC approves 413 cr budget of Puri Jagannath temple, FM radio station

Puri, Aug 30 (PTI) The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) on Friday approved a budget of Rs 413 crore for the financial year 2024-2025 and also decided to set up a dedicated FM Radio station for spreading Jagannath culture.

SJTMC is the apex body of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri.

The decisions in this regard were taken at the SJTMC meeting chaired by Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Divya Singha Deb.

"The SJTMC has approved a budget of Rs 413 crore for 2024-25 fiscal. This is Rs 103 crore surplus budget," Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee told reporters here.

Padhee said that the temple's budget this year will be around Rs 913 crore after the state government contributes Rs 500 crore as corpus.

Referring to mismanagement during the Pahandi (procession) of Lord Balabhadra during Ratha Yatra, Padhee sought an apology and said decisions are taken in the meeting with a focus on smooth and hassle-free conduct of rituals and darshan of the sibling deities.

He said the inquiry report on Lord Balabhadra's procession mishap during Rath Yatra was found 'incomplete' and the 3-member committee was asked to submit another report fixing specific responsibilities.

A 'Pahandi Coordination Team' (PCT) will be set up under the leadership of 'Badagrahis' (idol caretaker servitors).

Among other decisions taken at the SJTMC meeting, Padhee said air conditioners will be installed and almirahs and chests inside 'Natamandapa' (dancing hall) of the shrine will be cleared for convenience of devotees.

This apart, a decision was also taken to make dedicated queues for women, children, special measures for Divyangs (persons with disability), and elderly people visiting the shrine. The path will be elevated to allow devotees to have proper darshan of the deities, he said.

Padhee also informed that a 'Niti' (ritual) sub-committee meeting to be held every month to ensure smooth conduct of the rituals. "All records of the temple will be digitised. A GPS survey of the Lord’s landed properties will be conducted with and help of Odisha Space Applications Centre (ORSAC)," he said.

Padhee also said that the SJTMC has also decided to launch a dedicated FM Radio station, which will help in spreading Jagannath culture.

He said the doors of both the inner and outer chambers of Ratna Bhandar (Lord’s treasury), will be gold-plated once the necessary repair works are completed by the ASI.

The SJTA chief administrator said that an SOP will soon be issued for the welfare schemes for sevayats, including health insurance, financial assistance, scholarships for their children and aid for promoting sports among them. PTI AAM AAM RG