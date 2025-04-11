SJVN releases RS 269.98 cr land compensation for Etalin project in Arunachal

Itanagar, Apr 11 (PTI) In a significant development for hydro-power development in Arunachal Pradesh, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Limited has released Rs 269.98 crore as land compensation for the 3,097 MW Etalin hydro-electric project (HEP) in Dibang Valley.

The amount was deposited into the joint account of the deputy commissioner and district land revenue and settlement officer (DLRSO) on March 26.

This was confirmed during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Tawang on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, Power Commissioner Sonam Chombay, and other senior officials were present, according to an official communiqué issued on Friday.

Etalin hydro-electric project head Shiraj Swan formally handed over the compensation cheque to Dibang Valley deputy commissioner Pagli Sora.

The Etalin project, along with four other hydro-electric projects in the district with a total installed capacity of 5,097 MW, was handed over to SJVN by the state government after signing a memorandum of agreement (MoA) on August 12, 2023.

Together, these projects are expected to draw a combined investment of Rs 60,000 crore.

SJVN chairman and managing director Raj Kumar Chaudhary reaffirmed the company’s commitment to development while safeguarding the rights of local communities.

"SJVN is committed to responsible and inclusive development of Arunachal Pradesh. The release of the compensation amount is a major step in honouring the rights of the local communities while ensuring the progress of vital infrastructure projects for the nation," he said.

The Etalin project will feature two dams, one on the Dri River and another on the Talo (Tangon) River, with an underground powerhouse near their confluence close to Etalin village.

Commissioning of the project is targeted for December 2033.

SJVN Ltd, a key public sector entity in India's power sector, is engaged in the development of hydro, solar, wind and thermal projects both domestically and internationally, supporting India's clean energy transition.