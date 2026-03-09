SJVN's Nathpa Jhakri hydro power station crosses 150 billion units milestone

Shimla, Mar 9 (PTI) A hydropower station of the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) on Monday achieved the historic milestone of generating 150 billion units (BU) of cumulative power.

Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS), the largest underground hydro power station of the country, with the landmark reaffirmed its significant contribution to clean energy generation, SJVN Chairman Bhupender Gupta said.

The event was celebrated at the Power House.

Speaking at the event, Gupta said that since its commissioning in May 2004, NJHPS has consistently demonstrated exceptional operational reliability and has emerged as a cornerstone of the northern power grid, a statement issued here said.

He said that NJHPS achieved its highest-ever annual generation of 7,610 million units in the financial year 2011-12, followed by a record monthly generation of 1,222 million units in July 2024.

The highest-ever daily generation of 39.57 million units was recorded on August 13, 2024, according to the statement.